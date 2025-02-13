Nick Jonas and team celebrate 20 years of pop band Jonas Brothers, share plans for 2025

American pop band Jonas Brothers, featuring singers Nick, Joe and Kevin, celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut on February 12. To mark their special day, the band members shared a heartfelt letter dedicated to their fans and a video capturing moments from their musical journey and their hiatus from 2013 to 2019.

Announcing their upcoming projects for this year on Instagram, the band’s official social media handle wrote, “ It's been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen. We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide. We were teenagers then actually, Nick wasn't even old enough to get into a PG-13 movie. In the years that followed, you've given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories.”

Debuting in 2005 with their song Please Be Mine, Jonas Brothers gained popularity following their appearances on Disney Channel in the movie Camp Rock (2008) and its 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. They also starred in their own Disney Channel series Jonas. Some of their popular chartbuster tracks are Sucker, Leave Before You Love Me, Year 3000, Play My Music and Waffle House.

Reflecting on the band’s journey and the challenges the singers faced so far, the trio expressed gratitude to their fans for supporting them. The letter further read, “Together we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together. It's seemingly impossible to put our appreciation into words. None of this would have been possible without you. You've shown up for us. Rooted for us. Encouraged us. And inspired us.”

They also revealed their upcoming plans for this year, including band projects, solo ventures, live concerts and Nick’s return to the Broadway show after 2023. They will also feature in the upcoming holiday movie Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie on Disney+.

The band posted another video carrying clips from their concerts, award ceremonies and recording songs, putting an end to the rumours about their split. “Thank you to The Fans for the last 20 years. Here’s to the next 20 and to doing it together,” they wrote alongside the video.

The Jonas Brothers made a successful comeback in 2019 with their hit single Sucker, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. They released Happiness Begins and embarked on the Happiness Begins Tour that year. In 2021, they toured with the Remember This Tour and collaborated with Marshmello on Leave Before You Love Me. In 2023, they dropped The Album with singles like Wings and Waffle House, followed by their Five Albums. One Night. World Tour. One of their newly released popular tracks is Do It Like That, a collaboration with South Korean boy band TXT.

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas visited India with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra to attend the latter’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding with actress Neelam Upadhyaya.