New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer offers first look at villain Galactus

Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer heralds the end of the world at the hands of Galactus, a vicious cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force, in the final trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The two-minute-24-second-long clip offers a first look at Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner’s voice of Silver Surfer in the 1960s-inspired world of the Fantastic Four.

Set in a retro-futuristic version of the earth, the film introduces us to Marvel’s first family — consisting of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Glimpses of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman’s baby son Franklin Richards is also shown in the trailer, along with their quirky robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E., voiced by Matthew Wood.

The highlight of the trailer, however, is the first glimpse of the planet-eating entity Galactus, who arrives on earth to consume the planet. The supervillain is aided by Silver Surfer.

The superheroes, however, feel powerless against Galactus as Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic tells a journalist in a grim voice that he isn’t sure of what is going to happen next.

As chaos ensues, the team feel at odds as they are overwhelmed by the responsibility of saving the world as well as Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s newborn child.

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in the 1961 comic Fantastic Four No. 1. There are three cinematic adaptations of The Fantastic Four. The four characters were played by Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) in 2005 and 2007.

The 2015 adaptation starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm) in the lead roles.

Directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman, the upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on July 25.