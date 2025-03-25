New teaser of ‘One Piece’ Egghead Island Part 2 offers sneak peek of opening theme song ‘Angels and Demons’

Toei Animation on Tuesday dropped a teaser of One Piece’s Egghead Island arc Part 2 ahead of the anime’s April 6 return following a six-month-long hiatus.

The brief clip offers a glimpse of the upcoming part’s opening theme song titled Angels and Demons (Tenshi to Akuma in Japanese) sung by Gre4n Boyz, an all-male vocal group.

Gre4n Boyz, formerly called Greeeen, is known for their theme song performances for anime DanMachi Season 5, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten and Teasing Master Takagi-san Seasons 1 and 2.

“A fateful showdown begins. Watch the official teaser for Egghead Part-2 of ONE PIECE revealing the new opening theme, ANGEL & DEVIL by GRe4N BOYZ,” Toei Animation, the studio behind One Piece, wrote alongside the teaser on Instagram.

On Sunday, Gre4n Boyz took to their Instagram account and shared the news with fans. “To all One Piece fans around the world! We are huge fans of One Piece, and we've been tasked with singing its theme song...! We never thought this day would come. We couldn't believe it, but we put all our feelings into it. We want this song to reach everyone who wants to find happiness, and we put that wish into it. We hope this song can become something for someone! And finally, the anime is about to resume!! It's starting,” they wrote in a long post.

After its six-month-long hiatus, which was announced in October 2024, One Piece will return to Crunchyroll with episode 1,124 on April 6. New episodes will be released every week on the streamer.

Recently, it was also announced that the parody manga Koisuru One Piece (One Piece in Love), a comic spinoff series by Daiki Ihara, will receive a short anime in vertical format (a mobile-friendly aspect ratio) that will stream across social media platforms over the five days leading up to the original series' return.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.