New ‘Shin Chan’ movie to release in India this May

A new Shin Chan movie, Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary, is set to hit screens across India on May 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Japanese, multiplex chain PVR INOX Pictures announced on Monday, dropping a new poster of the film on social media.

“Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary. Dinosaurs have taken over, and only Shin chan can handle the chaos. Are you ready for the dinosaur fever,” wrote PVR INOX on Instagram.

According to media reports, the film follows five-year-old Shinnosuke (Shin Chan) on an adventure in Dino’s Island, a grand theme park in Tokyo. While spending the summer there, Shinnosuke and his family befriend a small dinosaur named Nana, discovered by their dog Shiro. However, chaos ensues when dinosaurs break loose, rampaging across Tokyo and Kasukabe. As danger escalates, the Nohara family must protect Nana in a thrilling battle to restore order.

Based on Yoshito Usui’s Japanese manga, the animated television adaptation Crayon Shin Chan premiered in India on Hungama TV on June 19, 2006. The series follows Shinnosuke Nohara (Shin Chan), a mischievous kindergarten boy living with his parents, Hiroshi and Misae, his younger sister, Himawari, and their pet dog, Shiro, in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture. Alongside his family and friends, Shin Chan embarks on countless fun-filled adventures.

For over 30 years, Shin Chan has been one of the most enduring and beloved animated series worldwide, with more than 820 episodes broadcast in over 45 countries, including Spain, Germany, Portugal, Mexico and Chile.

The series has inspired several films like Crayon Shin-chan: Pursuit of the Balls of Darkness, Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom, Crayon Shin-chan: Great Adventure in Henderland, Crayon Shin-chan: Action Mask vs. Leotard Devil and Crayon Shin-chan: The Hidden Treasure of the Buri Buri Kingdom.

Shin Chan is set to travel to India for the first time in another upcoming movie, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers, set to hit theatres later this year.

All episodes of the Shin Chan series are available to watch on JioHotstar.