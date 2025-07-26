‘Pluribus’: New series from ‘Breaking Bad’ creator to premiere on Apple TV+ in November

Vince Gilligan, the creator of iconic television shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is returning with a new science-fiction drama titled Pluribus, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7.

The nine-episode series will conclude its first season on December 26, and has already been renewed for a second season.

“Happiness is contagious,” reads the tagline for the show, which marks Gilligan’s first major project outside the Breaking Bad universe in nearly two decades, apart from the 2015 dramedy Battle Creek.

Pluribus reunites Gilligan with two-time Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn, known for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. In the new series, Seehorn plays Carol, “the most miserable person on Earth” who “must save the world from happiness.”

Also joining the cast are Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with guest appearances from Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

A 30-second teaser released by Apple shows a woman in pink scrubs licking donuts and placing them back into a box labelled “Help yourself”.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Pluribus is executive produced by Gilligan, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.