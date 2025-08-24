MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Salman Khan takes the stage at grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 19’; video inside

The reality show will stream on JioHotstar at 9pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30pm everyday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.08.25, 10:46 AM
Salman Khan at the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Salman Khan at the grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss 19'

Before the 19th season of Bigg Boss kicks off on August 24 with Salman Khan back as host, the makers shared a promo of the grand premiere, set to air at 9pm on Sunday.

The 25-second clip posted by JioHotstar Reality on X shows Salman Khan taking the stage at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 as Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai plays in the background. Salman also shakes his leg to the song from Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

“Iss saal phir se hoga entertainment dhamakedaar, @BeingSalmanKhan se milne dil thaam kar ho jaaiye taiyaar,” the caption read.

This edition brings with it a big change. Episodes will first drop on JioHotstar at 9pm before being telecast on Colors TV at 10.30pm. In another first, contestants will take charge of all decisions inside the house — with each choice coming with consequences.

The house itself has been given a wilderness makeover. The living room, decorated with animal sculptures and a bull’s head above the confession room door, will serve as the stage for Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The garden has been styled like a tribal council ground with a lion statue, while the kitchen carries forward the jungle-inspired theme in a smaller space.

The makers have also shared teasers of the contestants for Bigg Boss 19. Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, musician Amaal Mallik, internet influencers Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar are among the probable housemates for this season.

Salman, who first hosted Bigg Boss in 2010 with Season 4, has since become the face of the show based on the Big Brother format. On the OTT front, he hosted Season 2, while Karan Johar anchored the first. Anil Kapoor helmed Season 3 of the OTT version, before Salman returned for the 18th season of the TV show.

