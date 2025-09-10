Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s celebrity talk show to premiere on Prime Video this month

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are ready to indulge in “unfiltered” conversations with Bollywood celebrities in new talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 25, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The new poster dropped by the streamer on social media features Kajol and Twinkle dressed in yellow outfits, surrounded by vintage microphones.

“Things are about to get a bit Two Much #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The talk show is billed as a “bold, fiery, and candid” entry, with Prime Video promising an A-list guest roster featuring “the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s who’s who”.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement.

"The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest," Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added.