Game Changer: New poster featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani out

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani dazzle in shimmery outfits reminiscent of the disco era in a new poster dropped by the makers of Game Changer on Wednesday.

“Wishing you all a very Happy and Prosperous New Year! ❤️The #GameChanger month begins see you at the cinemas on 10.01.2025! ❤️‍🔥💥,” production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote alongside the posters on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the poster, Ram Charan rocks a bold, funky denim jacket over a pink hoodie paired with distressed, washed denim pants. Kiara stuns in a striking pink ensemble, complemented by a dramatic feathered cape.

The background is filled in vibrant red and pink hues, creating a lively, celebratory atmosphere, with the inscription ‘Happy New Year 2025’.

Game Changer, which is touted as a political thriller, will reportedly feature Ram Charan as IAS Officer Ram Nandan, who rises up the ranks to become a chief minister. Kiara, on the other hand, plays the role of his love interest, Jabilamma.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The action-packed thriller, which has been shot in several locations across India including Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag, is slated to hit theatres on January 10.

Kiara was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. She currently has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.