New purported photos of Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Sae-ron surface amid underage dating accusation

On Monday, K-drama actor Soon-hyun denied dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.04.25, 04:34 PM
Kim Soo-hyun Kim Sae-ron new pictures

New pictures of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron gone viral on social media YouTube/ Garosero Research Institute

Shortly after K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun denied allegations of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, new purported photos of the two, allegedly clicked when Sae-ron was below 18, have surfaced online.

Soo-hyun, who was accused by Sae-ron’s family of dating her when she was a minor, dismissed the allegations in his first official statement regarding the controversy at a press conference on Monday.

However, shortly after the press meet, the Garosero Research Institute, a South Korean YouTube channel, dropped fresh purported pictures and videos of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron from 2018, suggesting the actors were dating before Sae-ron became an adult.

Additionally, the channel shared purported videos of Soo-hyun having dinner, supposedly at Sae-ron’s residence. According to the Garosero Research Institute, the videos were filmed at the time when Sae-ron was still a minor.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which coincidentally is Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, 24-year-old Sae-ron was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.

“I did not date (Kim Sae-ron) when she was a minor… Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple,” Soo-hyun said in his official statement on Monday.

Soo-hyun was also criticized by netizens for allegedly putting pressure on the late actress to repay money to his agency Gold Medalist in 2023.

According to media reports, Sae-ron received a legal notice from Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist in 2023 demanding payment for damages caused by her in connection with a drink-driving case in 2022.

Denying all such charges, Soo-hyun said, “And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

