‘The Fantastic Four’ trumps ‘Captain America’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ at Indian box office on Day 1

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby-starrer The Fantastic Four: First Steps was off to a decent start at the Indian box office on Friday, collecting Rs 5.1 crore nett on Day 1, trade figures show.

The latest Marvel movie earned more than the previous MCU films released in 2025 — Captain America: Brave New World (Rs 4.5 crore nett) and Thunderbolts* (Rs 4.33 crore nett).

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also emerged as the fifth-highest opening day grosser among Hollywood films in India. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Rs 16.4 crore nett), Scarlett Johansson-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth (Rs 9.5 crore nett), David Corenswet’s Superman (Rs 7 crore nett), and Brad Pitt’s F1 (Rs 5.5 crore nett) earned more than Fantastic Four.

Directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman, First Steps is a reboot of Marvel’s First Family with Pascal playing Reed Richards and Kirby stepping into the shoes of his wife Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach round out the cast as Jonny and Ben, respectively.

The story follows the Fantastic Four team as they face Galactus, a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force, and his herald Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Among the other Hollywood films running in Indian theatres, James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. The DC superhero film has earned Rs 46.41 crore nett in 15 days.

Brad Pitt’s F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has raked in Rs 86.58 crore nett in India after Day 29. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to join the Rs 100-crore club in India with a collection of Rs 94.65 crore nett in 21 days.