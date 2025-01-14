‘Paatal Lok’ S2 to ‘XO Kitty’ S2: Films, shows and documentaries releasing on OTT this week

The next seven days are set to bring a diverse selection of movies and shows to the OTT space, offering a mix of action, romance and comedy. Here’s a look at the titles streaming this week.

With Love, Meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, steps into the world of lifestyle television in With Love, Meghan. Across eight episodes, Meghan opens the doors of her Montecito home, offering a glimpse of her ‘real life’ away from royal obligations. Each episode features heartwarming moments with celebrity guests like chef Roy Choi and actress Mindy Kaling as Meghan shares her favorite recipes, gardening hacks, and tips for sustainable living.

Streaming from: January 15

Streaming on: Netflix

Unstoppable

A biographical sports drama directed by William Goldenberg, Unstoppable chronicles the journey of Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestling prodigy who defied all odds to become a national champion. Based on the 2012 book of the same name by Robles, the film features Jharrel Jerome in the titular role, while Jennifer Lopez plays his supportive mother, Judy.

Streaming from: January 16

Streaming on: Prime Video

XO, Kitty Season 2

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returns to Korea International School Seoul in the second season of XO, Kitty. This time, Kitty dives into unraveling the mysteries of her late mother’s past while managing her tangled relationships with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) and Yuri (Gia Kim). Expect more drama, humour, and romantic moments as Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) is set to join the cast of XO, Kitty Season 2.

Streaming from: January 16

Streaming on: Netflix

Back in Action

Cameron Diaz makes her long-awaited return to the screen alongside Jamie Foxx in Back in Action. The action-comedy follows former CIA operatives Emily and Matt, forced back into the world of espionage when their secret identities are compromised. With a stellar cast featuring Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott, this film promises a mix of thrills and laughs.

Streaming from: January 17

Streaming on: Netflix

Paatal Lok Season 2

Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) returns after a five year hiatus in the second season of Paatal Lok. This time he tackles a high-profile murder case that leads him to the remote corners of North-East India. New additions to the cast include Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, and Nagesh Kukunoor, adding depth to the story.

Streaming from: January 17

Streaming on: Prime Video

Severance Season 2

The critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance returns with a second season. This time the story delves deeper into the unsettling world of Lumon Industries as Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and his colleagues wrestle with the consequences of their severed identities while uncovering the dark truths about their employer. The new season introduces Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Balaban to the ensemble cast alongside returning favorites like Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

Streaming from: January 17

Streaming on: Apple TV+

The Roshans

Following the success of The Romantics, Netflix returns with another Bollywood documentary series, this time spotlighting the Roshan family — Rajesh, Rakesh, and Hrithik Roshan. Featuring archival footage, interviews, and industry anecdotes, the series explores their journey as composer, director, and actor.

Streaming from: January 17

Platform: Netflix