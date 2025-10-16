New character posters of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ out; see here

Five new character posters from Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein were dropped by the streamer on Wednesday.

The posters feature Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as The Creature, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Harlander, Christoph Waltz as Heinrich Harlander, and Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein.

“Let us be monsters together. FRANKENSTEIN, a film by Guillermo del Toro, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer and Christoph Waltz, is out 7 November, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Lars Mikkelsen (Ahsoka), David Bradley (Harry Potter), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) are also set to star in the upcoming film.

Frankenstein will premiere on Netflix on November 7.

Frankenstein is adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 eponymous novel. The story revolves around Victor Frankenstein (Oscar), a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature (Jacob) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

In the upcoming film, Jacob Elordi looks unrecognisable as Frankenstein’s monster. Mia Goth, on the other hand, is set to play Elizabeth Lavenza, Frankenstein’s adopted daughter.