Netizens unimpressed with Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’: ‘Stale stunts, predictable plot’

Salman Khan’s latest action film, Sikandar, which hit theatres today, has received a thumbs down from netizens. While some fans praised the actor for his trademark swagger and charm, others have criticised the film’s plot, pointing to issues with logic and coherence in the script.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the A.R. Murugadoss’s directorial follows the story of a vigilante (played by Salman Khan) who locks horns with a corrupt politician (played by Sathyaraj).

Social media platforms were abuzz on Sunday with users slamming A.R. Murugadoss’s direction and stale stunts. One social media user wrote, “#Sikandar is typical #SalmanKhan action with stale stunts and a weak social angle. #RashmikaMandanna struggles to connect with him. Decent visuals and score can’t save the predictable, poorly paced plot. it’s strictly for action fans only. #ARMurugadoss is overrated.”

Another social media user shared his disappointment over Salman Khan’s portrayal of the titular character in the film, asking him to retire. “Dear Salman, if you can't put some effort into film, please retire. It's so ugly to see you like this,” reads the post on X.

Another post reads, “Halfway through #Sikandar... I feel terrible for all the aspiring deserving filmmakers who are out there waiting to make it big. Such a shame. @ARMurugadoss.”

Some fans also wanted Salman to bring flavour of his old films back on screen. “SIKANDAR is slightly better than his previous films bhaijaan please we want old salman khan woh tere naam, wanted, sultan,bajarangi bhaijaan, types jahan jahan bhai roh rahe the waha acting badhiya thi and interval ke baad fight scene best,” reads one post on X.

A social media user lauded Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in the film, who shared the screen with Salman Khan for the first time. The post reads, “Have to give it to #RashmikaMandanna again for consistently choosing roles that allow her to be a strong force and a backbone to the lead male characters. She never goes UNNOTICED, for sure!”