‘Gram Chikitsalay’: Netizens say new Prime Video show reminds them of ‘Panchayat’

Prime Video’s new rural comedy series Gram Chikitsalay, starring Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar, has garnered praise from netizens, with many saying it reminded them of the hit show Panchayat.

“Fabulous work by all actors TVF should step into bollywood now,” wrote one X user, lauding the performances of the lead cast, which also includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the makers of Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay follows the journey of a city doctor as he adjusts to life at a village public health center.

“Just watched #GramChikitsalay and it amazed me. Loved it. Recommended,” shared another user, praising the series helmed by Rahul Pandey.

An X user compared the setting of Gram Chikitsalay and Panchayat and wrote, “Watching gram chikitsalaya, it’s so so type, have a rural background like panchayat, village politics (sic).”

Heaping praise on the character Sudhir, played by Santoo Kumar, the X user further said, “special mention for him, hats off to a sooo good actor.”

Praising the writers of the show, another X user said, “@TheViralFever did it again with #GramChikitsalay. The final episode is heart wrenching. #TVF writing does the magic again.”

“@TheViralFever Just completed first 3 episodes of Gram Chikitsalaya!! Kyaa hi show banaye ho,” another X user tweeted.

Parashar was recently seen in Sahir Raza’s Kull, currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Gram Chikitsalay actor Vinay Pathak was recently seen in Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule.