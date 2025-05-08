‘The Life List’ actress Sofia Carson to host Netflix’s Tudum Live this year

American actress and singer, Sofia Carson, known for the film The Life List, is set to host the upcoming annual fan fest event, Netflix’s Tudum Live, this year, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

“Please welcome to the stage, your #TUDUM host… Sofia Carson!! Join her and your favourite Netflix stars at TUDUM 2025: The Live Event — a global celebration of fandom, streaming live on Netflix May 31 at 8 pm ET | 5 pm PT. Tickets on sale May 9,” the streamer wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unique aspect of this is that it is streamed live versus our previous Tudums that have been in-person events that have been hugely successful and hugely beloved by fans, but this time hundreds of millions around the world can witness this live on Netflix,” Carson told the US-based news portal Variety.

Stars from fan-favourite shows like Emily in Paris, Happy Gilmore 2, One Piece live-action, Squid Game and Stranger Things are expected to make an appearance at the event this year.

This year, the Tudum event will be streamed live on Netflix in the form of a variety show, The Hollywood Reporter has reported. It will include performances, stunts and segments featuring stars from some of Netflix’s most popular titles.

Stars from Frankenstein, Love is Blind, Outer Banks, The Rip, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday and the WWE are also set to feature in the upcoming live event.

The first Tudum event took place right before the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion of São Paulo, Brazil. It mostly focussed on Netflix’s young adult content, and the event drew more than 50,000 fans over four days, according to the service.

Following the pandemic, Tudum returned in 2023, taking place at São Paulo and drawing more than 35,000 in-person audience members. The event garnered more than 78 million views on YouTube.

This year, the Tudum event will be live-streamed on Netflix on May 31 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“This must-see program will feature Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals, and unforgettable moments,” reads the description of the event.

On the work front, Sofia Carson has an upcoming film titled My Oxford Year, a romance starring alongside Corey Mylchreest.