Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ and Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ dominate 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Netflix’s breakout limited series Adolescence and Apple TV+’s comedy The Studio emerged as the biggest winners at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Monday morning (IST) in Los Angeles.

Adolescence, Netflix’s second most-watched series, secured six awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, directing, writing, and three acting trophies. Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest-ever Emmy winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, calling the experience “just so surreal.” Erin Doherty took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Stephen Graham won both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Adolescence, defeating Colin Farrell and Jake Gyllenhaal. “This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to a kid like me,” he said, calling it “the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life.”

Apple TV+’s The Studio, a satirical comedy about Hollywood, set new records by becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year and the most-awarded debut season with 13 trophies. It won Outstanding Comedy Series, while Seth Rogen swept three awards for acting, writing, and directing. “I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me,” Rogen remarked on stage.

In the drama categories, The Pitt earned three awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. Noah Wyle received his first Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, dedicating the win to hospital workers. Co-star Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series over stars from The White Lotus.

Jean Smart claimed her fourth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks, while her co-star Hannah Einbinder won Supporting Actress for the first time.

Apple TV+’s Severance won two awards, with Britt Lower bagging Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Tramell Tillman making history as the first Black winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Other winners included Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Andor was recognised for Best Writing in a Drama Series.

In variety categories, Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special beat Beyoncé and Jay-Z for Outstanding Live Variety Special. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver added two awards, bringing its lifetime total to 32 wins. The Traitors won Best Reality Competition Show for the second consecutive year.