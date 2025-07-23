MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix YA series ‘XO, Kitty’ wraps filming for third season: ‘Put a bow on it’

Also starring Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah, the second season was released on January 16

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.07.25, 10:45 AM
Anna Cathcart in Netflix's 'Xo, Kitty'

Anna Cathcart in Netflix's 'Xo, Kitty' IMDb

Netflix’s popular teen drama XO, Kitty starring Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah has wrapped shooting for the third season, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The streamer shared a behind-the-scenes video, featuring the cast and crew sharing fun moments on the sets. “Put a bow on it because XO, KITTY Season 3 filming has wrapped,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “So you are telling me we are one step closer to laughing, crying, and screaming at our screens again?!?!?! Eeeeeeeeeeeeee.” Another fan commented, “I am waiting for new season.”

Further details about the plot and release date have not been revealed yet.

The first instalment of XO, Kitty, set in South Korea, premiered on Netflix in 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, which is itself an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

XO, Kitty made history as the first Netflix television series to be spun-off from a Netflix original film. The show revolves around Kitty Song Covey as she moves to South Korea to attend Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same school her late mother went to. She hopes to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but discovers family secrets along the way.

XO, Kitty Season 2, released on January 16, continues to explore Kitty’s love life as she begins a new semester at KISS. She also comes out as bisexsual, as she develops feelings for her classmates Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon-lee).

