Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda to MHCU, ‘Saiyaara’ star reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note for Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda on Saturday, welcoming her to the Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe.

The teaser of Shakti Shalini, a film Padda is set to star in, recently debuted during Thamma screenings in theatres on Tuesday.

The short clip, which has since gone viral on social media, features the words flashing across the screen — “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.”

On Saturday, Ayushmann shared a note on Instagram expressing his excitement that another actor from Punjab is gaining popularity in Bollywood. While Ayushmann is from Chandigarh, Aneet is from Amritsar.

“Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda. Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another-keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible. So proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can't wait to see you shine in 'Shakti Shalini!' Onwards and upwards, Aneet,” the actor wrote.

The 23-year-old actress replied to Ayushmann's note by expressing her gratitude, saying Ayushmann’s note feels special since it’s coming from someone she ‘deeply admires’.

“Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always, thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk,” Aneet wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, Aneet has replaced Kiara Advani in the film. Kiara, who was initially approached for Shakti Shalini, later stepped away from the role.

As the rumours spread, Maddock Films requested fans to wait for official announcements regarding the casting for the upcoming MHCU films Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya.

Aneet made waves in the film industry earlier this year with her breakthrough role in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma has crossed the Rs 60-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its fourth day in theatres, as per the latest trade figures.