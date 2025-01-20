‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2: Netflix teen drama amps up the fun in Kitty’s chaotic love life

Like the first season, XO, Kitty Season 2 embraces the messiness of growing up, falling in love and discovering who one is in the form of a cheesy, over-the-top drama that makes it so binge-worthy. No wonder the spinoff series to Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is trending at No. 2 among web shows in India.

Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) is back at KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul) for a new semester, and this time she is determined to focus on studies. But of course matters of the heart get in the way as she still has feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), who is now living with her girlfriend Juliana (Regan Aliyah). As luck would have it, Kitty has to share the dorm with the love birds.

Enter Praveena (Sasha Bhasin), a new student who Kitty begins to date to get over Yuri. Then there’s Stella (Audrey Huynh), a new exchange student who begins a fling with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), who continues to nurture his feelings for Kitty. Meanwhile, Dae (Minyeong Choi), Kitty’s ex, is still trying to move on, and her gay bestie Q (Anthony Keyvan) gets his own love storyline.

This romantic chaos makes Season 2 as much a guilty pleasure as the first season. Kitty is impulsive, emotional and sometimes makes decisions that hurt others. This also makes her so real and someone we can root for, as we watch her grow as a person and mature in her relationships.

One of the standout storylines this season is Kitty’s evolving relationship with Yuri. This is a slow burn track that is filled with emotional moments and misunderstandings, and is about understanding oneself and the people one cares about.

While romance is a big part of XO, Kitty, it is Kitty’s search for answers about her mother, Eve, that becomes a bigger driver. The mystery surrounding Eve’s past, including her relationship with the mystery man, Simon, and her ties to KISS, makes for a riveting backdrop. As Kitty uncovers secrets about her mother’s life, we see her not just as a young adult looking for love but also as a daughter searching for connection.

The secondary characters add fun to the mix but not all of them are fully fleshed out. Stella (Audrey Huynh), the new exchange student who seems poised for drama, doesn’t make much of an impact, and the new principal Professor Lee’s (Michael K. Lee) potential for conflict fizzles out quickly.

On the other hand, cameos by familiar faces bring plenty of excitement. Noah Centineo pops in as Peter Kavinsky from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, whose appearance is fan service but also gives Kitty the perspective she needs to work through the emotional rollercoaster. And of course, the return of Kitty’s older sister Margot (Janel Parrish) brings a sense of stability in Kitty’s life.

The show continues to deliver an epic mix of music, from BLACKPINK and TWICE to Aespa and Jungkook of BTS. The soundtrack of Season 2 perfectly complements the show’s vibrant, high-energy vibe, setting the tone for each emotional and dramatic twist.