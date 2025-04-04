‘Test’ fails to impress netizens despite Nayanthara’s ‘power-packed’ performance

Shortly after producer S. Sashikanth’s directorial debut Test dropped on Netflix on Friday, social media was abuzz with praise for Nayanthara’s “power-packed” performance as Kumudha Saravanan, a dutiful teacher.

“#Nayanthara excelled this emotional role as Kumudha...Sooo good to see her power packed performance..Loved all her facial expressions aft long time...The real performer Nayanthara has been found,” wrote an user on X.

“Watch #Nayanthara's mind-blowing performance in #Test ! Streaming on Netflix,” posted another.

Another social media user also heaped praise on Nayanthara’s co-stars R. Madhavan and Siddharth. While Madhavan essays the role of Saravanan, a brilliant scientist, Siddharth portrays a passionate cricketer named Arjun in the sports drama film.

“Behind the cricket gamble, they have woven a web of family, friendship, and love. They have become emotionally involved in the game and have found success. At first, they waver here and there, but then they stay in one direction and make the game better without cheating,” the netizen wrote.

However, some X users expressed their disappointment over the film’s alleged tedious storyline.

“#Test - Testing Audience Patiences,” wrote one, while another noted, “Looks like #Test can be skipped.”

Produced by Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Test also marks Netflix’s first Tamil original feature film. The movie features music composed by Shakthisree Gopalan, cinematography handled by Viraj Singh Gohil and editing by T. S. Suresh.