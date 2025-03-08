MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
International Women’s Day 2025: Netflix pays tribute to iconic female characters

The streaming platform shared a video featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and other actresses from popular shows and films

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.03.25, 12:48 PM
Netflix pays tribute to the women characters from different shows and films to mark International Women’s Day

Streaming platform Netflix paid tribute to the women characters from different shows and films to mark International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Celebrated on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day honours and recognizes the achievements, contributions and resilience of women, raising awareness about gender equality.

“She’s writing her own kahaani. Her story, now streeming, only on Netflix #WomensDay,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

The video honours women characters from different walks of life — each with unique nature, behavior, and attitude. It features fan-favourite characters played by Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah from Darlings, Shefali in Delhi Crime, Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba, Kriti Sanon and Kajol in Do Patti, Ananya Panday in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and the daring women of Heeramandi.

Fans flooded the comments sections with their love. “She’s the ‘WOMAN’,” wrote one fan, while another commented with a heart emoticon.

Netflix’s content slate for March includes an array of new shows like Dabba Cartel, CID: S2, and original movies like Nadaaniyan and The Electric State.

