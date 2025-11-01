Netflix partners with YRF, to stream SRK classics like ‘DDLJ’, ‘Veer-Zaara’

Several timeless YRF-produced films starring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan are now streaming on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Nine of Shah Rukh’s most memorable films are currently streaming on the platform to mark his 60th birthday on Sunday.

“The best months ever, with the best of Bollywood,” Netflix wrote on Instagram.

Fans can now stream Shah Rukh’s iconic films like Chak De India, Darr, Fan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and Veer-Zaara on Netflix.

On the other hand, both the installments of Hrithik’s War franchise are also currently available on the streamer.

Additionally, films from Bollywood’s golden age will be streaming on Netflix from 14 November onwards.

The classic titles include Aaina, Chandni, Daag, Doosara Admi, Faasle, Nakhuda, and Kabhi Kabhie. Other films like Noorie, Sawaal, Vijay, Kaala Patthar, Mashaal, Lamhe and Silsila will also stream on Netflix.

The Dhoom franchise is making its way to Netflix on 28 November, while Ranveer Singh films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kil Dil and Befikre will stream from 5 December.

In tandem with the festive spirit, thirty-four more films including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Ta Ra Rum Pum will be released between December 12 and 28, with two new titles premiering daily.

Netflix’s 2026 Bollywood calendar will begin with the Mardaani series from January 22 next year.

Romance favourites like Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste will debut on February 7 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

“For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories,” Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

“Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated," he added.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, said the collaboration marks “a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix”.