Meet Tony Tony Chopper, the new member of the Straw Hat Pirates in ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

Ahoy Straw Hats! One Piece live-action is set to introduce the adorable Tony Tony Chopper, a blue-nosed reindeer-human hybrid in Season 2 of the manga adaptation series.

Netflix dropped the first-look teaser of the fantasy adventure during its Tudum live event on Sunday, which brings Chopper, the newest addition to the Straw Hat Pirates team. In the video, the goofy creature introduces himself as ‘doctor’ since he can treat illnesses of others, after tumbling down the stairs.

According to the streamer, Chopper is “fiercely loyal, loves compliments (but doesn’t want you to know it), and wears his heart on his sleeve. But don’t let his sweet face fool you. This fan-favourite character is a lot tougher than he looks. And whatever you do, don’t call him a raccoon! He’s a reindeer!”

Chopper is voiced by Mikaela Hoover, known for roles in Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Superman, and she also executed facial capture for the character.

“What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart,” Hoover tells Tudum. “He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.”

One Piece live-action series, which premiered on August 31, 2023, stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson and Taz Skylar.

The upcoming season will feature new cast members, including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the pirate king. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, the One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut.

One Piece live-action Season 2 is set to premiere in 2026.