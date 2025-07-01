‘My Oxford Year’ trailer: Sofia Carson navigates romance with Corey Mylchreest

Sofia Carson’s Anna navigates romance with her professor Jamie, played by Corey Mylchreest, in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film My Oxford Year, dropped by the streamer on Monday.

The two-minute-40-second long video follows Anna, a New York girl, who came to London to pursue her childhood dream of studying English Literature at Oxford University. Life takes a turn when she meets her professor Jamie, and falls in love.

The subsequent scenes in the video show the couple navigating the ups and downs of their relationship.

“One year can change everything. Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star in My Oxford Year, premiering August 1. An American woman who sets out for Oxford University has her life completely on track until she meets a charming local who profoundly alters both of their lives,” the streamer wrote on X.

Directed by Iain Morris and written by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, My Oxford Year is inspired by Julia Whelan’s novel of the same name.

The romantic comedy also stars Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott, and Catherine McCormack.

“Anna, an ambitious American student, travels to Oxford to fulfill her dream but encounters a charming local who changes both their lives,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Produced by Laura Quicksilver and George Berman, My Oxford Year is set to premiere on Netflix on August 1.

On the work front, Sofia Carson was last seen in Netflix film The Life List alongside Kyle Allen, Connie Britton and Sebastian de Souza. Corey Mylchreest’s latest appearance was in the Netflix’s period drama prequel miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023).