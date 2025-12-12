MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ not postponed; Vriddhi Cinemas celebrates success of ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ song

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.12.25, 10:54 AM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Makers of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi have dismissed recent social-media speculation suggesting the movie may skip its previously announced release date.

The production team reiterated that the film will arrive in theatres on 27 March, 2026, as planned.

According to reports, a new schedule is set to begin shortly in Hyderabad. Once that leg concludes, the unit will move to Delhi for an extended shoot covering several key sequences.

The team expects to wrap the film’s entire talkie portion by the end of January 2026.

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner and features music by AR Rahman.

Vriddhi Cinemas also released a statement celebrating the response to the film’s song Chikiri Chikiri. “It is now the highest-viewed Indian song in 24 hours. The song has truly become a phenomenon. With 150 MILLION+ YouTube views and 1.8 MILLION+ likes, Trending across music platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, and topping the global YouTube charts, is a special achievement for all of us,” the production banner wrote.

“And the biggest joy of all is seeing how you embraced the song with over 1 MILLION+ reels and shorts celebrating its vibe,” the statement further said.

“Thank you to the audience, music lovers, and media across languages. Your love motivates us to keep pushing bigger,” the statement concluded.

