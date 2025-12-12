‘Senseless brain rot’: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ fails to impress first-day viewers

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Telugu film Akhanda 2, which finally hit theatres on Friday after a week-long delay, has left first-day viewers disappointed with many dismissing it as ‘senseless brain rot’.

“Akhanda 2 depends on your choice, if you like senseless brain rot, preaching then go for it,” wrote an X user, comparing the film with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Another X user highlighted that the latest Boyapati Srinu directorial fails to live up to the standard laid down by the original 2021 film, which was a blockbuster.

“Akhanda 1 worked because of two things — the surprising role of Balakrishna’s Akhanda and his fiery performance as well as Thaman’s impactful score. This time, the role isn’t surprising, the emotion doesn’t land, and the devotion–patriotism blend feels uneven. Narration stays flat,” he wrote.

“#Akhanda was one of the best movies in #Balakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu garu’s career but #Akhanda2 did not leave that impact. Right from the start every scene takes time to explain the core point,” another first-day viewer added.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a fantasy action film starring Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress Harshaali Malhotra alongside Balakrishna.

The story follows Harshaali’s Janani, a 16-year-old prodigy, who is tasked with saving India when a neighbouring nation plots to annihilate it. Balakrishna takes on dual roles in the film. He plays Janani’s father Murali Krishna as well as the titular character, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora.

An X user criticised the film’s weak storyline. “I kept saying this again n again, we're not that dumb to search for heavy logic in a commercial film but it should at least have a bit of common sense, which is not there in Akhanda 1 and 2,” he wrote.

Another first-day viewer took to X to express his disappointment with the film’s paper-thin plot as well as the soundtrack composed by Thaman S.

“Weak 1st half followed by unbearable 2nd half...Thaman disappoints,” he posted.

Backed by 14 Reels Plus LLP, Akhanda 2 was initially slated to hit theatres on 5 December. However, a legal battle between production banners Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Plus LLP stalled its release.

As per reports, the film’s postponement followed a Madras High Court order, which put a stay on its screening due to an appeal filed by Eros International Media Limited against 14 Reels Entertainment over a previous arbitration decision that went in favour of Eros, entitling the company to nearly Rs 28 crore along with 14 per cent interest.

The court directed that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, on digital platforms, or through satellite broadcast until all the dues have been cleared by 14 Reels Entertainment.