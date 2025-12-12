PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal extend birthday wishes to Rajinikanth as he turns 75

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actors Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Mohanlal extended early morning birthday wishes to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday, hailing him as a towering figure that continues to inspire generations.

Rajinikanth turned 75 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi praised Rajinikanth for his captivating performances, diverse body of work, and contribution to cinema.

“Praying for his long and healthy life.” Modi wrote on X.

“Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy,” wrote Mohanlal on X.

Kamal Haasan extended warm birthday wishes to Rajinikanth, applauding his 50 years of exceptional work in Indian cinema. Nearly four decades after their last collaboration, the duo are now in talks to reunite for an upcoming project.

“Happy birthday thalaiva,” Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law Dhanush wrote on X.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander marked Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday with a montage celebrating the actor’s 50-year journey in cinema.

Sharing a still from their 1992 film Pandian, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, “Happiest birthday to Padma Vibhushan, the one & only Superstar of Indian cinema, Thiru ⁦@rajinikanth avl. You have been an institution & inspiration of dedication, hardwork, perseverance,humility, down to earth attitude, simplicity,and forever positivity Sir.”

“Wish you happy birthday super star @rajinikanth sir,” wrote Yogi Babu sir alongside a still from their 2023 film Jailer.

Rajini made a mark by donning playing roles in his films and rendering crisp and impactful dialogues, setting a new trend of his own. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, Rajnikanth has worked in at least 171 films over the past 50 years.

On Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday, Raghava Lawrence wished him good health.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin heaped praise on Rajinikanth, applauding his timeless charisma, eloquence, and five decades of captivating performances.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, marking his 171st film as a lead actor.

He is currently filming for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller.