Sun Pictures drops ‘Jailer 2’ BTS video to mark Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday

Makers on Friday dropped a video of Rajinikanth from the sets of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, an upcoming sequel to the 2023 action-thriller, to mark the superstars’ 75th birthday.

A video shared by Sun Pictures shows Rajinikanth arriving on the sets of Jailer 2, where he was warmly greeted by the cast and crew, who celebrated the superstar’s birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony.

He sported an all-white traditional outfit.

“Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth! From the sets of #Jailer2,” reads the caption on X.

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, Rajnikanth has worked in at least 171 films over the past 50 years.

The story of Jailer revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a stern prison warden who sets out on a quest for revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi in key roles.

Jailer, which released in theatres on August 10, 2023, registered an opening day collection of Rs 50.50 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 28.50 crore nett on its first Friday, Rs 38 crore nett on its first Saturday and Rs 45.50 crore nett on its first Sunday. The film, produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, earned Rs 605 crore at the global box office.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, marking his 171st film as a lead actor.

Nearly four decades after their last collaboration, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are in talks to reunite for an upcoming project.