'Dabba Cartel' teaser: Shabana Azmi-led food delivery service gets embroiled in drug peddling racket

Actress Shabana Azmi plays a fierce businesswoman leading a women-driven Dabba (tiffin) service that gradually grows into a drug cartel in the first-look teaser of Netflix’s upcoming thriller series Dabba Cartel.

Dropped on Friday, the teaser features five ordinary women residing in Mumbai’s Thane region, where they run their business of dabba service — delivering home-cooked food to doorsteps. However, things take a sinister turn when Azmi’s team gets involved in a drug racket involving a pharmaceutical company named Viva Life.

Also starring Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, the show features Sai Tamhankar in the role of a determined cop on a mission to bust the drug racket.

The teaser ends with Jyotika’s character asking Azmi, “So this is your Narcos Thane?”

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the upcoming thriller series is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media and Entertainment.

“Dabba Cartel marks an exciting new chapter for us as we collaborate with Netflix. This series is a dramatic tale of five everyday middle-class women reluctantly starting a drug cartel that ends up colliding with a massive pharma scandal that is under investigation. At Excel, we always try to tell stories that push creative boundaries, and Dabba Cartel is a perfect reflection of that vision. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Netflix and can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience this compelling and dynamic narrative,” the producers said in a statement.

The series is set to premiere on February 28.