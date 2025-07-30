In Pictures: First look of Jacob Elordi as monster in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi was unrecognisable as a monster in the first-look glimpse from Guillermo del Toro’s gothic drama Frankenstein, dropped by Netflix on Tuesday.

The Kissing Booth actor is dressed in a hooded, textured garment, with a part of his face obscured by a mask.

Also starring Oscar Issac and Mia Goth, Frankenstein is adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 eponymous novel. The story revolves around Victor Frankenstein (Oscar), a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature (Jacob) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Netflix also shared glimpses of actress Mia Goth, who is set to play Elizabeth Lavenza, Frankenstein’s adopted daughter. Actor Christopher Waltz also appeared in one of the pictures dropped by the streamer.

Another image shows actor Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein addressing a medical lecture hall, while Mia Goth appears to be dressed in a regal outfit adorned with peacock feathers and jewels.

“FRANKENSTEIN, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz, is coming this November,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the images.

Last month, Netflix dropped the first-look teaser of Frankenstein at its annual Tudum event. The teaser featured familiar del Toro motifs, from haunted staircases to fiery, fantastical creatures.

Only Monsters Play God.



Frankenstein, a film by Guillermo del Toro, is on Netflix this November. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/geUPc563w6 — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

Set to premiere in November, Frankenstein also stars Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.