Netflix cancels Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy series ‘Fubar’ after two seasons

Netflix has pulled the plug on Arnold Schwarzenegger-led spy action series Fubar, not renewing it for a third season, as per reports in the American media. The decision comes about a month and a half after Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform on June 12.

The cancellation marks the end of Schwarzenegger’s first scripted series, which initially generated significant buzz upon its debut in May 2023.

Season 2, which arrived more than two years after Season 1, barely made it to Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language series in its debut weekend, placing at #10 with 2.2 million views from Thursday through Sunday — a steep drop from the approximately 11 million views Fubar drew during its Season 1 premiere weekend.

The second season peaked at #7 in its first full week with 3.3 million views, followed by a third-week drop to #10 with 1.8 million views before disappearing from the Top 10 altogether.

Fubar followed CIA operative Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), whose plans for retirement are upended by a shocking family revelation that sends him back into the field. The second season saw the introduction of The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelso, a former East German spy with a complicated romantic past with Brunner.

The Season 2 ensemble included Monica Barbaro, who earned an Oscar nomination between the two seasons for A Complete Unknown, alongside Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnet, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, and Scott Thompson.

Nick Santora served as showrunner and executive producer alongside Schwarzenegger. Additional executive producers included Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.