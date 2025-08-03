Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? Husband Raghav Chadha drops hints on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Politician Raghav Chadha and wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, have sparked speculation about expecting their first child during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday.

In the latest episode of the Netflix comedy chat show, host Kapil Sharma shared how his mother got into “grandkid mode” right after he tied the knot and advised the newlyweds to plan their family expansion while there’s still time.

In response, Raghav casually said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”

However, this isn't the first time Parineeti and Raghav have found themselves at the centre of pregnancy rumours. Back in 2024, Parineeti was snapped in a baggy-fit white shirt paired with matching shorts, which led to online speculation about her being pregnant.

On the show, Parineeti took a stroll down memory lane and recalled her first date with Raghav. She also clarified that she is not likely to join politics as per media speculation, mentioning that she had to Google what being a Member of Parliament means.

“The media keeps telling me to join politics now. They don’t know that I even had to google about being a Member of Parliament. They think I will join politics, but I don’t think so,” she said.

Parineeti also recalled the time she was surprised when she was asked to make halwa after marriage. “I didn’t even know how to make a toast. I had to google how to make halwa, and later I took help from my mother-in-law. I thought it would be a romantic moment to serve Raghav this halwa in the evening. He came, had it, and I was waiting for feedback,” the actress shared.

Raghav later said that he had figured out that his mother had made the halwa but still, he complimented Parineeti. “Nakal main bhi akal chahiye, thoda sa toh badal dete,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further revealed that the first thing Parineeti did after their wedding was reorganise the kitchen.

Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in September 2023 in Rajasthan, have largely kept a low profile since their wedding.

Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. She has also wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

New episodes of the sketch comedy talk show premiere on the streamer every Saturday.