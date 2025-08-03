‘Freaky Friday’ actress Lindsay Lohan says she was typecast early on in her career

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan says she was typecast earlier in her career and admits she has to fight for the same even now, which she finds frustrating.

Lohan was 10 when she made her acting debut with the soap opera "Another World" in 1996. She got her breakthrough in 1998 with Disney's film "The Parent Trap".

"Yeah, I do (think I was pigeonholed), the 39-year-old actor told entertainment outlet The Times U K in an interview.

Lohan said working on the 2006 musical comedy "A Prairie Home Companion", changed things for her.

"I was so thrilled to work on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that," Lohan said.

"So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no," she added.

Also known for starring in projects such as "Freaky Friday", "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen", "The Holiday", and "Mean Girls", the actor was at the peak of her career when she decided to take a break from the limelight in 2013.

It was only in 2022 that she returned to acting with Netflix's romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas".

"I wanted to take a minute. I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life. I wanted to wait to get that itch again," she said, recalling it.

Lohan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Freakier Friday", a sequel to her 2003 body-swap comedy "Freaky Friday". It also features Jamie Lee Curtis, who is reprising her role from the first installment.

Directed by Mark Waters, "Freaky Friday" revolved around the mother-daughter duo (Curtis and Lohan), whose souls get switched after a visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant. The next morning, both of them find themselves in each other's bodies, and chaos follows.

Rounded off by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, the upcoming installment will pick up the story years later from where it ended.

"Freaky Friday" was based on the 1972 novel from Mary Rodgers.





