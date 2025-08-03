Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro-starrer ‘Meet the Parents 4’ renamed ‘Focker in-Law'

Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo and Owen Wilson are set to return for the fourth instalment of the long-running comedy franchise Meet the Parents, which has been officially renamed Focker in-Law, according to US media reports.

According to a report by news portal Variety, the new film’s title references the surname of Stiller’s character, Greg Focker.

The first film in the franchise, titled Meet the Parents, released in 2000. It was followed by two more instalments, Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010.

The original movie follows Greg Focker’s amusing first encounter with his girlfriend’s parents. The film, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, became a box office hit with USD 330 million worldwide, according to media reports.

Focker in-Law is directed by John Hamburg, who wrote the screenplay for the previous three installments.

Slated to release on November 25, 2026, the film also stars Ariana Grande.

Focker in-Law is produced by Jane Rosenthal and De Niro through their production banner Tribeca Productions. Hamburg will produce through Particular Pictures.

While Stiller was last seen in the sports comedy film Happy Gilmore 2, De Niro recently starred in the action thriller Tin Soldiers.