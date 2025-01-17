Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg revisits his past in ‘You’ Season 5 teaser

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s thriller mystery show You, featuring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, is set to release on April 24, the streamer announced alongside the first-look teaser of the upcoming season on Thursday.

The one-minute teaser features Badgley’s Joe returning to the old bookshop Mooney’s in New York, where he used to work as a manager during the first season. After escaping the haunting and twisted events in the last season, Joe returns to New York with his new girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), who helped him erase his entire past.

The teaser opens with Joe’s monologue — “Here we are together again, back to where it began, a lot has happened, these many years together, identities, cities, love, complications. But all that led me here to now, where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you. You, who have been there the whole time, will be there with me until the end.”

Joe, who is a sociopathic obsessive stalker and serial killer, reflects on the murders he has committed over the years, tracking his victims through social media and later hiding himself in different cities with new identities. The teaser features characters like Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) and Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

The teaser also hints at the possibility that despite Joe’s determination to move on with his new life, his darker impulses may emerge once again upon his return to the place where the story began.

Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, will be replaced as showrunners by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season. The upcoming season also stars Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the first season of You premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2019, Season 3 in 2021 and Season 4 in 2023.