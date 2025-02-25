Netflix announces mystery thriller starring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget and Tahir Raj Bhasin are set to star in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix mystery thriller series, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Helmed by filmmaker-screenwriter Rensil D'Silva, the series also stars Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry.

“We've got a lead on this case 👀 A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry star in this gripping series produced by Siddharth P Malhotra & Sapna Malhotra, and written & directed by Rensil D'Silva. Coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Parineeti, who will mark her OTT series debut with the upcoming show, wrote “Let's do this” in the comments section.

Sharing their excitement over the announcement of the series, show creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva in a statement said, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, also starring Diljit Dosanjh. Based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered at the age of 27, the biopic was released in March, 2024 on Netflix.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin was recently seen in the second season of Netflix’s thriller drama Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and is currently gearing up for the third season of the series. Television actress Jennifer Winget, who has also joined the cast of the upcoming drama, was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani (2024).