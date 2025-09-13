Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ to release theatrically worldwide later this month

After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama Homebound is set to release theatrically on September 26 worldwide, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Sharing a new poster of the film featuring Ishaan and Jethwa, the official Instagram handle of Homebound wrote, “No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.”

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they get closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

It recounts the story of two young migrant workers in Surat, who were caught in the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category last month. It is Ghaywan's second directorial after 2015’s Masaan, which also premiered in the same section at Cannes and won two awards.

The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, it has won two awards for best film and best director at the International Film Festival of Melbourne.