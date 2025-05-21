Cannes 2025: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter gets 9-minute standing ovation

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, received a nine-minute standing ovation at the 78th annual Cannes Film festival on Wednesday, shows a video shared by production banner Dharma Productions.

The clip shows producer Karan Johar embracing Ghaywan, who appears visibly emotional following the screening of the film in the Un Certain Regard section of the prestigious international film festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“9 minutes of pure love & applause. Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at,” the makers captioned their post on Instagram.

Ahead of the film’s screening at this year’s festival, Janhvi and Ishaan made their debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

While Janhvi looked stunning in a Tarun Tahiliani-designed pastel pink ensemble, Ishaan sported a maroon Gaurav Gupta bandhgala suit. They were joined by Karan Johar, Ghaywan, Natasha Poonawalla and Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa on the red carpet.

Homebound is jointly produced by Martin Scorsese, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serving as co-producers.

Un Certain Regard — a category that spotlights daring, innovative films and celebrates promising first-and-second-time filmmakers — served as Ghaywan’s launchpad in 2015 when Masaan earned him the Promising Future Prize and the FIPRESCI Award.

The screening of Homebound comes a year after director Payal Kapadia’s debut feature film, All We Imagine As Light, won the Grand Prix at the 2024 edition of the festival. Kolkata-born actress Anasuya Sengupta scripted history by bagging the best actress award in the Un Certain Regard section for The Shameless last year.

This year’s Un Certain Regard slate is brimming with star-studded entries, including Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great and Francesco Sossai's The Last One For The Road.

The 78th annual Cannes Film festival, currently underway in Southern France, is set to conclude on May 24.