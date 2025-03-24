MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nayanthara completes shooting for her upcoming film 'Dear Students'

The actress most recently featured in the Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'

PTI Published 24.03.25, 11:54 AM
A poster of 'Dear Students'

A poster of 'Dear Students' Instagram

South star Nayanthara has completed shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film "Dear Students", the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, the film also stars Nivin Pauly who has backed the film under his production banner Pauly Pictures Pauly Pictures shared the filming update on its Instagram handle with a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

"That’s a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what’s next! #DearStudentsMovie," read the caption.

"Dear Students" is also produced by Karma Media and Entertainment.

Nayanthara most recently featured in the Netflix documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

