Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix

Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in his old seat, and this time, it’s on Netflix.

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Monday confirmed that the cricketer-turned-television personality will be part of the third season of the popular sketch comedy talk show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

The streamer posted a promotional video on Instagram, where Sidhu makes a grand, drum-beating entry, which he describes as ‘khataak’.

The clip features Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, who has occupied Sidhu’s seat on the comedian’s shows since 2019. Blindfolded, Archana speculates what the surprise could be — “Car? House? Equity in Netflix?” — before the dhol starts rolling and Sidhu walks in with his signature swagger.

Archana’s reaction? Less than thrilled. She asks Kapil to put the blindfold back on. Sidhu, unfazed, dives straight into his arsenal of one-liners.

“Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar with the comeback of Navjot Singh Sidhu & Archana Puran Singh. Watch them in the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21st June, at 8 PM only on Netflix,” Netflix wrote alongside the video.

Sidhu, who was a regular on Sharma’s previous shows — Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Family Time With Kapil Sharma — was replaced by Archana following his exit in 2019.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will also see the return of series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. The show is set to stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8pm from June 21.