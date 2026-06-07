National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, as per PTI. He was 56.

He died at around 10.43pm on Saturday.

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The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and placed on ventilator support.

According to family sources, Kumar suddenly developed health complications and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Kumar made his mark through mimicry and comedy before entering films in the late 1990s.

Though he debuted in cinema in 1997, it was during the 2000s that his comic roles won him widespread popularity among audiences.

Before entering the film industry, Kumar was a prominent figure in Kerala's mimicry circuit, performing extensively across the state and abroad with Kalabhavan before going on to form his own troupe.

He was also active in theatre and hosted comedy programmes on Malayalam television channels.

Kumar made his film debut in 1997 with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam, directed by Siddique-Shameer.

His major breakthrough came with Satyameva Jayathe, which established him as one of Malayalam cinema's leading comedians.

After portraying comic roles in several successful films, Kumar demonstrated his versatility by taking on serious characters.

His performance in director Kamal's Perumazhakkalam (2004) marked a turning point in his career.

He received the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for his performance in Achanurangatha Veedu in 2005 and went on to win both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed role in Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010.

His last screen appearance was a cameo role in Bha Bha Ba, released in 2025.

Kumar also ventured into filmmaking as a writer and director. His film Karutha Joothan won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story in 2017.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan expressed grief over Kumar's demise, describing him as “more than a film star” and “a brother and family member”. “Salim Kumar was the pride of North Paravur. Born into an ordinary family that faced poverty and hardships, he rose to the pinnacle of Indian cinema by winning the National Award,” Satheesan said in a condolence message.

Actor Mammootty, in a Facebook post, wrote, “Salim, you laughed and made others laugh, you thought deeply and made others think, and at times you cried and made others cry. But now, you only make us cry. Your departure has become an endless sorrow, brother”.

Kumar’s mortal remains were later brought to the North Paravur Town Hall for public viewing. The final rites will be held at his residence, Laughing Villa, in North Paravur later in the evening with police honours.

He is survived by wife Sunitha and two sons, Chandu and Aaromal.