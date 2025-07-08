Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar begins shoot for 16th directorial venture ‘The Wives’

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for helming movies like Page 3 (2005), Fashion (2008) and India Lockdown (2022), has begun work on his 16th directorial venture The Wives, he said on Tuesday.

“Today marks the start of my 16th film, #TheWives, an original story set in the captivating world of glamour that I’ve explored over the last four years. Finally bringing this concept-driven project to life is a dream come true. Your blessings and support are invaluable as we embark on this journey. Here’s to crafting something truly special,” the 56-year-old filmmaker wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the first day of the shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala, the film went on floors on July 8 in Mumbai. The story is expected to revolve around complications that mark interpersonal relationships within the entertainment industry.

The upcoming film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. The Wives marks Bhandarkar's second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of PJ Motion Pictures after the 2022 film India Lockdown.

Bhandarkar made his directorial debut with Trishakti (1999). His film credits also include Chandni Bar (2001), Jail (2009), and Heroine (2012). Bhandarkar's last film as a director was 2022’s Babli Bouncer, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia as a street-smart woman who becomes a bouncer at a nightclub.

In 2016, Bhandarkar was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.