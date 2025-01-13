‘Bigg Boss 18’: Chaahat Pandey evicted a week before grand finale

Television actress Chaahat Pandey was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house on Sunday, seven days before the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She was nominated alongside YouTuber Rajat Dalal for elimination.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is slated to take place on January 19. The remaining seven contestants in the fray for the title are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Rajat.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with cricketers Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer entering the Bigg Boss house. Shreyas Iyer announced that he is the new captain of Preity Zinta-owned IPL team Punjab Kings. They also played a friendly match with the housemates. Vivian and Rajat joined Shreyas’s team, while Karan teamed up with Yuzvendra and Shashank. Avinash was given the role of commentator. He added a Bollywood twist to his hilarious commentary

The energy remained high as comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah graced the show next. Following a fun-filled banter with Salman regarding their upcoming reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2, they stepped into the house to interact with the contestants.

One of the highlights of the episode was a game hosted by Krushna, where contestants had to dip their friends’ faces in flour. In the first round, Vivian was tasked with dipping Avinash and Eisha’s faces, while in the next round, Shilpa participated with Karan and Vivian. During the game, Krushna asked Shilpa who she would crown the winner of the show, and she chose Karan.

As the guests bid goodbye, Bigg Boss announced the elimination of Chaahat. In a heartwarming farewell, she mended fences with Vivian, calling him “Dsena Ji”. Emotional goodbyes followed as Karan, Chum and Shilpa hugged Chaahat tightly and promised to reunite after the finale.