Natasha Poonawalla to Isha Ambani: 7 Indians who walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2025

The 2025 Met Gala saw a slew of personalities from India, including debutantes Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, shining in outfits that blended this year’s theme, Black Dandyism, with unique Indian exuberance. Here’s a look at who wore what to the annual fashion gala held on May 5 (ET) at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala. He donned an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble for fashion’s biggest night. The 59-year-old actor looked dapper in a single breasted coat and wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh, a custom stack of chokers and chains — including a pendant inscribed with the letter ‘K’ — rounded off the look. Shah Rukh also sported a set of ornate finger rings and carried a tiger-topped walking stick.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who made history last year as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet, attended the event in a hand-quilted, oversized court jacket. He paired it with a satin shirt, black quilted trousers and a kamarbandh. Hand crafted necklaces replaced the tie, imbuing the outfit with an ethnic edge.

Couturier-producer Manish Malhotra made a majestic Met gala debut in a black blazer encrusted with crystals, emeralds and bejewelled brooches. A pristine white satin shirt, black trousers and a floor-gazing cape complemented his regal look. A black satin tie adorned with a lion-faced brooch lent the outfit an extra edge.

Isha Ambani stunned in a striking Anamika Khanna ensemble comprising a heavily embroidered blazer, a corset-fit bodice and black trousers. Stacks of stone-studded necklaces and a long braid rounded off the entrepreneur’s look.

Known for her striking Met Gala appearances over the years, philanthropist-cum-fashionista Natasha Poonawalla grabbed eyeballs in a Manish Malhotra-designed structured white-black-purple gown adorned with ethnic motifs, pearls and crystals. But what really stood out was a dramatic yet delicate lace collar lined with strings of pearls.

Actress Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, flaunted her baby bump in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture for her maiden Met Gala appearance. The 33-year-old actress stunned in a black off-shoulder gown adorned with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts — mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Met Gala for the fifth time after her debut appearance in 2017. She was accompanied by her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas. The 42-year-old actress stunned in an Olivier Rousteing polka-dotted suit dress accessorised with a giant emerald neckpiece and black gloves.