Ryan Reynolds to narrate Nat Geo's new docu-series 'Underdogs'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned narrator for "Underdogs", an unconventional natural history docu-series from National Geographic.

The docu-series, which premieres on Thursday at 8 pm, celebrates the lesser-known creatures of the animal kingdom, highlighting their bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, and dubious parenting tactics, a press release said.

“Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true—mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw 'Deadpool & Wolverine' but I don’t think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“We’re so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can’t wait for everyone to see,” he added.

Produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort in partnership with Wildstar Films, the five-part series aims to engage audiences with its witty narration, immersive visuals, and offbeat natural storytelling.

The original soundtrack, composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, was released on June 13 and is now streaming across all major platforms.

“Underdogs” is executive produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, Dan Rees, Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox and others.

The series is distributed in India by JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance and The Walt Disney Company.

