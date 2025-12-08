‘Tucked in heart’: Hema Malini, Sunny, Esha Deol remember Dharmendra on 90th birth anniversary

Actress Esha Deol on Monday remembered her late father Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, calling the Bollywood icon her guiding light.

The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away in Mumbai on 24 November. Tributes have since poured in from across the film industry, political fraternity and fans, who remembered him as one of Hindi cinema’s most admired and enduring stars.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Esha wrote, “Our pact, the strongest bond. “Us” through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond….. We are always together, papa. Be it heaven or earth . We are one. For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.”

Remembering her father’s guidance and unconditional love, Esha shared, “The magical precious memories….. life lessons , the teachings, the guidance , the warmth, the unconditional love , the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.

“I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris,” Esha added.

“Your motto “always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong”. I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu,” Esha wrote.

Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, was born to Kewal Krishan and Satwant Kaur in a Punjabi Jat family. His ancestral village is Dangon, near Pakhowal Tehsil, Raikot, Ludhiana. Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor worked in more than 300 films during his cinematic career spanning over six decades.

Cherishing her memories with Dharmendra, Hema Malini wrote on X, “I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart.and praying for his eternal peace and happiness.”

Son Sunny Deol also shared a video of father Dharmendra on Instagram to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Grandson Karan Deol penned a note on Instagram alongside a photo of him with Dharmendra.

“There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up,” Karan wrote.

Abhay Deol shared an old photo with Dharmendra to mark the latter’s 90th birthday.

In November, the actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following complaints of breathlessness. He was then taken home by family members for further treatment.

False reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had died circulated online during his hospitalisation, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol and daughters Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.