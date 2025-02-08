MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 February 2025

‘Thandel’ emerges as Naga Chaitanya’s career-best opener, earns Rs 21.27 crore globally

The Chandoo Mondeti-directed film, presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts, also stars Sai Pallavi

Agnivo Niyogi Published 08.02.25, 04:26 PM
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in ‘Thandel’

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in ‘Thandel’ IMDb

Chandoo Mondeti’s latest directorial Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, registered a strong opening at the box office, raking in Rs 21.27 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, the makers said on Saturday.

Released in theatres this Friday, the film marks Chaitanya’s career-best box office opening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#BlockbusterThandel collects 21.27 CRORE GROSS WORLDWIDE on Day 1 with terrific response and word of mouth all over. A super strong Day 2 on cards,” the official handle of the film posted on X.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Thandel collected Rs 10 crore nett in India, with the Telugu version contributing Rs 9.8 crore nett to the earnings. The Tamil version minted Rs 0.05 crore nett while the Hindi version contributed Rs 0.15 crore nett.

The Telugu version of Thandel saw an impressive overall occupancy rate of 53.58 per cent across the country, peaking at 71.10 per cent during night shows, Sacnilk reported.

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts, Thandel has emerged as Naga Chaitanya’s biggest film to date. Chaitanya’s previous releases saw significantly lower opening day collections — Custody earned Rs 3.2 crore nett in India, while Love Story managed to collect Rs 6.9 crore nett.

Inspired by real-life events, Thandel tells the story of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were imprisoned in Pakistan after accidentally crossing international waters in 2018. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi reunite on screen for the first time after Love Story (2021) in Thandel. Prakash Belawadi plays a Pakistani jailer in the film.

RELATED TOPICS

Thandel Naga Chaitanya Sai Pallavi Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Assembly election results: BJP breaks Kejri-'wall', returns to power in capital after 27 years

People have destroyed 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, says HM Amit Shah as party wins 48 of 70 seats; AAP loses after 10 years, chief minister Atishi, Amanatullah wins Kalkaji, Okhla but Kejriwal, Sisodia concede defeat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), Amit Shah (right)
Quote left Quote right

It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT