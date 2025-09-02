MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 September 2025

Musician Jon Batiste to make India debut with live performances in Delhi and Mumbai

The 38-year-old Oscar winner will kick off his India tour with a concert in Delhi in November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 05:32 PM
Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste Instagram

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to perform in India for the first time, with shows scheduled in Delhi and Mumbai, he said on Monday.

Batiste will kick off his India tour with a concert in Delhi on November 24. The show will take place at the Plenary Hall of the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Batiste’s Delhi concert will be followed by a second performance in Mumbai on November 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Maestro Series continues! I’m excited to announce that I will be playing in The Middle East and India for the first time this Fall! Tickets are on sale this Friday! For early access, click the link in bio for my exclusive pre-sale starting this Wednesday,” the 38-year-old composer wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Thanks Jon for doing this Love from India.” Another fan commented, “You’re going to tour in India, can’t believe this. So amazing, so happy.”

The event is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Pre-sale tickets for the Delhi concert will go live on September 3, with general ticket sales starting September 5.

Details regarding the ticket sale date and venue for the Mumbai show are yet to be announced.

In addition to winning an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s Soul, Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Batiste’s popular songs include Big Money, Freedom, I Need You, and Ask Me Now.

After his shows in India, Batiste will perform in Kuwait on November 29.

RELATED TOPICS

Jon Batiste
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

GST panel proposes steep hike in tax on luxury EVs like Tesla, BMW, report says

The high-powered GST Council chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Delhi to discuss moving to a two-slab GST
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

It appears that the prime minister may finally summon up the courage and empathy to visit Manipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT