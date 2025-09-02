Musician Jon Batiste to make India debut with live performances in Delhi and Mumbai

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to perform in India for the first time, with shows scheduled in Delhi and Mumbai, he said on Monday.

Batiste will kick off his India tour with a concert in Delhi on November 24. The show will take place at the Plenary Hall of the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. Batiste’s Delhi concert will be followed by a second performance in Mumbai on November 26.

“The Maestro Series continues! I’m excited to announce that I will be playing in The Middle East and India for the first time this Fall! Tickets are on sale this Friday! For early access, click the link in bio for my exclusive pre-sale starting this Wednesday,” the 38-year-old composer wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Thanks Jon for doing this Love from India.” Another fan commented, “You’re going to tour in India, can’t believe this. So amazing, so happy.”

The event is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Pre-sale tickets for the Delhi concert will go live on September 3, with general ticket sales starting September 5.

Details regarding the ticket sale date and venue for the Mumbai show are yet to be announced.

In addition to winning an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s Soul, Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

Batiste’s popular songs include Big Money, Freedom, I Need You, and Ask Me Now.

After his shows in India, Batiste will perform in Kuwait on November 29.