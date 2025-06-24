Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ songs out on Spotify, Amazon Music and other platforms

The music album of Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro, is now available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music and other music-streaming platforms.

The songs, composed by Pritam, are also available on YouTube and iTunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big emotions, bigger moments, and a star studded lineup to match. Listen to the Metro... In Dino music album (Side A) out now on Spotify,” music streaming platform Spotify wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the Metro…In Dino cast.

Metro… In Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, a music launch event for the complete Metro…In Dino album was held in Mumbai, with the entire cast in attendance.

During the event, composer Pritam paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer KK, whose voice has left a lasting impact in Life in a... Metro. Later actor Aditya Roy Kapur joined Pritam for a live performance of the song Ishq Hai Ya Tharak, while singer Papon delivered a soulful rendition of Yaad from the film’s album.

Metro…In Dino also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.

“Follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.