MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ songs out on Spotify, Amazon Music and other platforms

The film, a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 hit ‘Life in a…Metro’, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.06.25, 02:20 PM
A poster of ‘Metro…In Dino’

A poster of ‘Metro…In Dino’ File picture

The music album of Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro, is now available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music and other music-streaming platforms.

The songs, composed by Pritam, are also available on YouTube and iTunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big emotions, bigger moments, and a star studded lineup to match. Listen to the Metro... In Dino music album (Side A) out now on Spotify,” music streaming platform Spotify wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the Metro…In Dino cast.

Metro… In Dino boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Recently, a music launch event for the complete Metro…In Dino album was held in Mumbai, with the entire cast in attendance.

During the event, composer Pritam paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer KK, whose voice has left a lasting impact in Life in a... Metro. Later actor Aditya Roy Kapur joined Pritam for a live performance of the song Ishq Hai Ya Tharak, while singer Papon delivered a soulful rendition of Yaad from the film’s album.

Metro…In Dino also stars Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role.

“Follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.

RELATED TOPICS

Metro…In Dino Pritam KK Life In A Metro Anurag Basu Music Album
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire Gautam Adani says no one from group charged with US FCPA violation

In November, U.S. authorities indicted Adani and several executives, alleging they paid bribes to secure Indian power contracts and misled US investors
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

In Maharashtra CM’s constituency, voter list grew by 8% in 5 months... And EC? silent or complicit

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT