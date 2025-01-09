Kevin Williamson’s slasher horror ‘Scream 7’ begins production

The next instalment of the popular horror film franchise Scream 7 has officially begun production, announced director Kevin Williamson on Wednesday.

“I’m not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it’s really hard to keep it to yourself. What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew,” the filmmaker wrote on his official Instagram handle alongside a picture of a clapboard from the sets of Scream 7.

Williamson further wrote, “They brought their “A” game and had my back every step of the way. I’m so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Actors Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox are set to reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively, in the upcoming film. They will be joined by Isabel May, Mckenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Chad Meeks-Martin, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp.

Set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, Scream is an American murder mystery that revolves around a high school student Sidney Prescott and her friends. Sidney became the target of a masked serial killer, Ghostface, on the anniversary of her mother's murder.

Scream includes six films, a television series, and video games. The first four films which were released in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2011 were directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The series was created by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first two films and the fourth.

As a sequel to the fourth part of Scream, the film franchise returned with the film Scream in 2022. The film is set 25 years after the original crimes of Woodsboro. The infamous Ghostface reappears and targets a group of high school students, who were related to the previous murders.

Scream VI (2023), starring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox is a sequel to the Scream (2022) and the sixth instalment of the Scream franchise.

Scream 7 is reportedly set to hit theatres in 2026.